MBB: Returning starters look to lead this team deep in MAC

The men’s basketball team is excited and grateful to return to the court for their first real season in two years. Last year, the team was only able to compete in nine games due to COVID-19, scoring 4-5 in this abbreviated season.

“I’m looking forward to the full 25 game schedule and the opportunity for our guys to have a normal season,” said head coach Izzi Metz. “Last year obviously, we were grateful to play any games last year, but you know this is going to be, hopefully, much more than normal.”

Even though the team was not able to play a complete season last year, the benefits of having even a partial season will show up in games this year.

“We didn’t think we would play last year, but we ended up getting nine games and a couple of practices,” said Metz. “I think just getting that chemistry with each other on the court, and in pick-up game opportunities after the season allowed our guys to get to know each other’s games. We were able to see some success on the court in game situations, and I think that was beneficial had we not played or practiced at all. I think this allowed us to get a little further ahead than expected.”