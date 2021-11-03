MLB World Series Championship contest is neck-and-neck

2021’s edition of the Fall Classic witnesses the Atlanta Braves facing the Houston Astros with the series currently tied at 1-1. This World Series is the Astros’ third time playing in the title round within the last five years, making appearances in 2017, 2019 and now 2021.

The Astros began their playoff run by finishing 95-67 during the course of the regular season, clinching a presence in the postseason with their fourth American League West Division title. They went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed of the American League, lining them up to face the No. 3 seed Chicago White Sox in the first round, the American League Division Series (ALDS). The Astros won the best-of-five series against the White Sox in four games, which sent them to their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series (ALCS) dating back to 2017.

In the ALCS, they faced the Boston Red Sox, who won this year’s American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees and their ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros took game one of the ALCS but went on to lose the next two, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Despite the deficit, Houston went on to win the next three games, win the ALCS 4-2 and move on to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez was named the ALCS MVP, hitting one home run with six runs batted in and a .522 batting average, the highest ever in ALCS play