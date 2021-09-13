Field hockey achieves first win of the season

Wilkes faced Elmira College in a non-conference match on Sunday, Sept. 12, where the field hockey team was able to gain their first win of the season.

“Our game plan is designed to set the team up to be successful and today was all about execution,” said head coach Charlotte MacDonald. “The team is really trusting me, which is exciting because I have not been with them for long.”

Wilkes’ very own senior center-forward and co-captain Morghan Murphy contributed 12 shots for the Colonels, scoring two.

Murphy took on Elmira College’s goalkeeper MeganRae Burke, scoring the first goal of the game at the 27-minute mark in the second period.

“Our little celebrations after each goal just sparks a fire in everyone’s eyes,” said Murphy. “My personal goal as a forward was to get us ahead early and I was successful.”

Five minutes into the third period, first-year midfielder Bridget Rosenfeld found Murphy for a second goal, putting the Colonels up 2-0.

“It felt great to get my first collegiate assist to Morghan,” said Rosenfeld. “She is always in the right spot and is a huge scoring asset to our team.”

At the 48-minute mark, Elmira’s Katelin Bailey split the score in half by taking on the Colonel’s sophomore goalkeeper Carly Eidle.

Wilkes answered two minutes later as junior defender Maura Hensel found senior forward Ali Dunn off of a penalty corner, scoring one to clinch the win for the Colonels.

“Getting my first goal of this season was so exciting,” said Dunn. “Getting a lead in the score is always crucial in a game and it is always great to execute and succeed.”

The Blue and Gold held Elmira to six shots, while Wilkes was able to get off 18. Eidle had three saves and obtained her first win of the year in the goal cage.

“It was great to get some action today,” said Eidle. “It was great to know I stepped up to contribute to the win and I am excited to see everyone continue to work hard and develop our game together.”

Members of the team felt confident with their efforts in practices and were elated to see their work finally pay off with their first win.

“We have been putting in a lot of work this season and it was an amazing feeling to finally come out with a win,” said Hensel.

The Colonels will be on the road for a match against Albright College Wednesday at 7 pm. Conference play begins on Sept. 25 against Arcadia University.