Who are the top three players in NHL history?

It’s been just over a week now since Alexander Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring record in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Now, the debates begin and the top 3 player conversation now has to factor in the greatest goal scorer in hockey history? The big question is “Is Alexander Ovechkin a top three player in NHL history?”

Quite frankly, he is. Throughout his career, “Ovi,” has been consistently one of the best players in hockey, and he is one of the best players of all time. His on-ice rivalry with Sidney Crosby has been ongoing since 2005, and it’s given us some of the best hockey we’ve ever seen.

Ovechkin is one of those players you’ll only get the chance to see one time in hockey. There will never be someone like him in hockey ever again. His flashy plays, missile-like accurate shots, and silky smooth one-timers are a true sight to behold.

Now, I am just a hockey fan, far from an expert and I won’t go into advanced metrics and statistics. Just on its face, the top three conversations HAS to include Ovechkin. Chances are, we won’t see someone break the goal scoring record for a very long time.

There are players such as Austin Matthews, Connor McDavid and more, but they would have to keep their scoring as high as they can for as long as they can. McDavid Currently sits with 26 goals this season and a total of 361 tallies in his career. To beat Ovechkin’s 896, he would need to score 535 goals.

With McDavid approaching 30 years of age, he would need to score at least 40 goals a season to have a chance at breaking the record. Matthews is in a similar spot as well.

Overall, the NHL top three all-time players are Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. In a distant fourth, I would have to put Mario Lemieux.

I may be slightly biased as a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, but there’s no denying the impact that Ovechkin has had on the hockey world.

The Washington Capitals have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. After Ovechkin broke the record, his sights are now set on bringing home another Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital.