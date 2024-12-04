Why “Arcane” is the golden standard for adult animation

The term “best show on TV” gets tossed around a lot. Every month or so a new television show that gets granted this title. In most cases, it’s usually some crime or historical drama. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s nice to see some variety.

“Arcane” is the current hottest show on the market, a Netflix series based on the video game “League of Legends.” What makes it different from its competitors is that it’s fully animated.

The show is animated by French studio “Fortiche Production.” The series tells the story of two sisters, Vi and Jinx, and their involvement in a war between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underbelly of Zaun.

The show has been receiving countless praise due to its maturity and complexity. A trait that’s hard to come by in adult animation.

The past few years have seen a large increase in the number of adult animated series. Just this year alone, we saw the release of “Hazbin Hotel,” “Twilight of the Gods,” and “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!”

With that being said, most of these shows don’t really feel that “adult.” Now, I know that’s a bit of a loaded statement but let me explain.

Most adult animated shows tend to have their own idea of what they consider “adult.” Ideas that honestly, seem pretty childish.

Let’s take the previously mentioned “Hazbin Hotel” as an example. That show’s idea of maturity is cursing.

If you know me, then you know that I have no problem with cursing. I have quite the sailor’s mouth to be completely honest. However, I am a real person, not a character in a TV show.

Dialogue is extremely important in animation. It helps us understand a character’s personality, what makes them unique. For example, having a character who regularly curses could indicate quite a few things about themselves. Perhaps they’re the rough and tumble type, or maybe they’re just straight up rude.

The problem with “Hazbin Hotel” is that every single character is cursing constantly. Every sentence features a curse, even during key and emotional moments. It destroys all the tension.

This isn’t exclusive to “Hazbin,” most adult animated shows rely on extravagant cursing. Comedies are a prime example of this. Instead of having real and solid jokes, every punchline is a curse.

Speaking of jokes, there’s a lot involving bodily fluids. As the name implies, gross-out humor is focused around the idea of shocking viewers and disguising wider audiences.

Again, to each their own. I don’t mind it and I understand why it exists. However, it doesn’t really make for good television.

Sure a quick low-brow joke is fine every once in a while, but having it be the only type of joke in a show is a major problem. Once again, it doesn’t really feel mature. Pretty much every new FOX series is a prime example of this.

So what do I believe makes a show “adult?” What makes “Arcane” different from all the other shows?

Aimed at adults does not just mean more sex and violence, it should also mean more complex plots and deeper characters. The show should discuss topics that relate to issues that children can’t really understand.

Let’s take a look at one of the most famous pieces of adult animation: “The Simpsons.” One of the reasons why “ The Simpsons” got so popular was due to it being a family sitcom.

The early seasons have a strong emphasis on middle class issues, family drama and even mental health. The show honestly didn’t even have to be animated, it could’ve been live action. With that being said, it uses its animation to help further its story.

“Arcane” deals with love, death, class conflict, mental illness and substance abuse. Issues that children can’t fully comprehend.

Once again, you can make the argument that the show didn’t have to be animated, it could’ve been a traditional TV drama. However, just like the “Spider-verse” movies, it uses its animation to help elevate its story.

So why don’t more studios try to create series and movies like “Arcane?” It takes effort. Now, I am aware how passive aggressive that sounds but let me explain.

Animation tends to be less expensive, especially if the animation is bad. TV dramas also tend to be difficult to create. It takes a large group of talented writers to create a truly compelling story. As you’ve probably guessed, the safest type of show to write is by far comedies, especially a crude adult oriented one.

The studios are faced with a dilemma. Spend years making a risky show which may or may not be a hit. Or, create four cheaply produced shows a year, with the chance of one of them being a hit.

“Arcane” as a show is honestly one in a million. The studio took a chance and were greatly rewarded. It’s still too early to say but I hope that we can see a new trend; perhaps we’ll see studios actually taking a chance on adult animated dramas.