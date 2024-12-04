Exploring the parallels between “Dune” and the rise of Islam

“Dune” is a movie where things happen.

For a Western audience generally unfamiliar with the culture of the Near East—from Libya to Afghanistan, and from Turkey to Yemen—the world of “Dune” feels extremely unfamiliar. In mainstream media, we typically only receive caricatures or misunderstandings of the culture, philosophy, and history of this region.

Meanwhile, “Dune,” with its extensive use of elements from Islamic, Arab and Iranian cultures, captures a perspective on how the complexities and harshness of life in an arid environment can shape culture and, ultimately, history. With that perspective, I think most people could reevaluate their preconceived notions of broader Islamic civilization and come to understand why it is the way it is.

For the most part, I’m only considering the events of the early “Dune” books, as they take a sharp turn away from historical parallels later on, especially after the half-spice worm, half-man Emperor Leto II ascends. In the early parts of the series, there is a rich, juicy parallel between the historical rise of Islam and the events of “Dune: Part II”—and maybe also in the books; I wouldn’t know, I did not read them.

In brief, the first Islamic Caliphate, the Rashiduns, was created after the passing of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. His closest companions conferred in council to elect the first Caliph, organize the army and complete the unification of the Arabian tribes under the caliphate.

As an interesting anecdote, the Prophet sent several letters across the known world—to Rome, Iran, Abyssinia, and across Arabia—proclaiming his message and offering them the chance to join the faith, receiving mixed reactions. After Arabia was unified, and with negotiations rejected by both the Romans and the Iranians, the army of the caliphate, under the legendary general Khalid ibn al-Walid, began a two-front campaign against these ancient powers. Long story short, Rome lost all of North Africa and the Middle East, and the Iranian Empire was destroyed. Whoopsie!

If you are familiar with “Dune,” the parallels should already be evident. I won’t draw comparisons between specific individuals, as that is largely inapplicable, but I will focus on the broader historical beats.

Foremost is the unification of desert tribes under a single political entity: as it was in the 600s with the Arabian tribes, so too in “Dune” with the Fremen of Arrakis. As it turns out, living in an environment that can kill you fosters a stalwart warrior culture. In the movie “Dune,” Paul leads the Fremen in a guerilla war against the forces of Baron Harkonnen before initiating an open confrontation upon the Emperor’s arrival. Parallel to this, the Rashidun army used their desert expertise to great effect, especially against the Sassanids. While the Sassanid cavalry was largely restricted to roads due to their heavy armor, the Caliphate’s forces used light, highly maneuverable cavalry to strike at points along the road networks.

What convinces me that these similarities between history and fiction are intentional is the modeling of the Empire in “Dune” on Sassanid Iran. The Emperor in “Dune” is Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. If nothing else, the word “Padishah” itself sounds like a derivative of “Shah” or “Shahanshah,” which was the official title of the Sassanid Emperor. Additionally, the Landsraad—the assembly of noble families in the Empire—strikes a strong resemblance to the seven great houses of Iran in the Sassanid court. In both cases, the power of the crown had to be balanced and sometimes came into conflict with the nobility.

Ultimately, both of these stories conclude with great power originating from unexpected places. In “Dune,” the surprise attack by Paul and the tenacious fighting of his army unseat the Emperor. An apocalyptic campaign follows, where billions die, dozens of worlds are sterilized and religions are wiped away as Muad’Dib’s Jihad spreads from planet to planet, creating a new order. In a very different vein, in real life, the Caliphate launched its own Jihad, simultaneously challenging both superpowers of the ancient world and rising to prominence after centuries of relative silence.