DC’s All-In/Absolute era is great so far

The beginning of October marked the beginning of DC Comics’s brand-new comic book era called “All- In.” This all-in era by DC promises to usher in brand new and exciting stories featuring fan-favorite characters.

This All-In rebrand will begin new arcs for characters with the same creative teams like Chip Zdarsky’s Batman and Joshua Williamson’s Superman. Along with new arcs, new titles are also on the horizon such as the newly released “Batgirl” comic title featuring Cassandra Cain with the mantle as Batgirl. There will also be a push for DC Horror with titles such as “Creature Commandos” and “DC Horror Presents…”

On top of all of these exciting new titles, DC has also released the first issues of the brand new Absolute Universe. The first issues of Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman have all debuted and have both fans and critics raving. Absolute Batman sold out its initial release copies as well on its reprint release. The new book will be on its next reprint on Nov. 27.

Most readers of this Absolute Universe line so far have praised the unique and bold takes on the beloved characters such as Bruce Wayne’s iconic playboy status being shifted into being him growing up in an urban Gotham neighborhood. The creative teams consist of fan-favorite writers like Scott Snyder (Batman) and Kelly Thompson (Wonder Woman), which is part of the reason why many fans have flocked to this new creative universe.

One of the most interesting parts about the Absolute universe is that it was forged by one of DC’s top villains: Darkseid. This was revealed in DC’s All-In/Absolute One-Shot special issue. An interesting concept that can potentially set up an exciting multiversal event that can put the mainline universe and absolute universe together against Darkseid.

Recently, new creative teams were announced as well as new titles such as a new Black Canary comic run by Tom King and Metamorpho by Al Ewing. Fan-favorite writer Jeph Loeb will be returning to write Batman with iconic artist Jim Lee to revisit one of their most iconic works together, “Batman: Hush,” by kicking off their new arc with a sequel to that story. The creative swap will take place in March 2025.

The Absolute Power event ended on a high note for the DC Universe as well as fans for the most part agreeing that this event was one of the best DC has made in recent years due to it leaving a lasting impact on the DC universe.

This new chapter coming out of Absolute Power also can introduce new readers into a DC universe that not only offers ongoing comic runs that they can easily catch up with but with stories in a brand new universe they can follow.

An exciting title that many fans are looking forward to is “Justice League Unlimited” by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, who is also the creative team of the ongoing “Batman/Superman: World’s Finest” book. This book has fans excited because this will be the first time since February 2023 where the Justice League had their own comic book run.

The team disbanded after the events of “Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths,” where the Justice League passed the torch to the Titans to save the world. Now, the Justice League is back with a massive and revolving team roster inspired by the Cartoon Network show with the same name.

DC Comics is entering their most exciting era as a company because not only are they making incredible creative decisions, but they are allowing a variety of writers and artists to tell unique stories spanning from main continuity to absolute universe to its mature reader imprint: Black Label.

This gives readers both new and old a wide range of what to read and what fits to their taste. It’s a great time to be a DC Comics fan.