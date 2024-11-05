Opinion: Win or lose, what Kamala Harris means to some young women

Kamala Harris, although not the first woman to run for president, has inspired many women.

Hillary Clinton ran for presidency during the 2016 election against Donald Trump. Her running was the first instance many of us saw a woman running and in that medium. Although she was a woman with more liberal beliefs, she was still a person of older stature which may have turned off many younger voters.

We do not want an “out of date” president.

Ultimately, Clinton won the popular vote, not the electoral college vote.

Harris has inspired many of us, myself included, when she became the first woman vice president.

“On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President – the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected to this position,” according to the White House website.

Harris is making history – she is history.

Seeing a woman being in a position of power where one has never been before shows that you can do anything. It shows that even if it has never been done before, it can still happen. Harris inspires younger women to do what they believe in, to make our voices heard, and that we can do it too.

No matter if Harris wins or not, women have been impacted.

Harris is not a person who will give up easily – she will make her voice heard, which inspires and compels younger women to do the same. She is reported as saying the following, according to the White House website.

“My mother would look at me and she’d say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last,’” (The White House).

I think that Harris embodies this idea and has become a person that makes sure she will never be the last woman to run for president or the last to push on for what they believe.