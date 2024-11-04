The Icebox: Sony’s “Sinister Six”

With the finale of the Venom trilogy and the unofficial reboot of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it seems pretty clear that Sony has room to set up the long-awaited showdown in the near future.

The bonus scene in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” indicates that Venom will make an appearance to some capacity in the MCU, possibly in the very next Spider-Man film. While speculation is being made as to whether Peter Parker will be the host for Venom or if Eddie ends up in the MCU, Sony is leaving viewers with even more questions as the franchise produces more movies.

As of now, the Sony cinematic universe consists of Spider-Man, Venom, Morbius, Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. The first Spider-Man film had the Vulture as the main villain, who is already confirmed to make a future appearance after the Morbius post-credit scene. Kraven the Hunter has yet to debut in December but has already confirmed the existence of biological Rhino in the Sony-verse. The accumulation of Spider-Man villains makes it clear that something is brewing, but fans are not sure what.

First of all, the Sony movies have been absolutely horrendous. If you consider the writing objectively, you can’t even make excuses for how terrible they are.

The Venom trilogy is the only exception, where the first film was phenomenal, the second was alright and the third was great.

“Morbius” was so bad that it got heavily memed on as “one of the greatest movies of all time” and ironically benefited the movie in terms of profit.

“Madame Web” was so awful that it was forgotten even before release. Netflix tried to save its life by bringing it to the platform, but it only exposed how completely stupid it was to even more people.

While the trailer for “Kraven” looks good, it’s not promising. As a matter of fact, the Sony stamp is pretty apparent just by looking at the trailer, meaning that the film is going to flop just like its predecessors.

Fans are only hoping that salvation is an option for their favorite Spider-Man villains, especially after “No Way Home” basically axed Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard.

It is pretty clear that Sony wants to combine their projects into some Avengers-type movie. The only problem is that you can’t form a team of superheroes with a band of poorly-written villains. For some unknown reason, Sony writers have decided to turn all of the precious comic villains into anti-heroes. The last thing people want is the Disney treatment for characters they loved for being pure evil.

Apparently, Sony announced that the Sinister Six movie will feature Knull as the main villain with all of the Sony characters teaming up. That already sounds completely pathetic. I would rather have Knull never appear again than to waste his character in a completely dumb, nonsensical team-up.

First of all, none of the Sony solo films have signified any reason as to why the Sinister Six should be involved with Spider-Man, let alone Venom whose character has technically been killed.

In order to understand why the Sinister Six movie is such a bad idea, let’s review each of the characters in order.

First, the Vulture was defeated in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” after Peter Parker foiled his plans to smuggle highly dangerous weapons. After the events of “No Way Home,” he somehow ends up in the wrong universe without throwing the bigger timelines out of balance. This implies the universe he ends up in also has a form of Spider-Man whose name is Peter Parker.

That universe is where the next of the villains, Morbius, has his origin story. While the film “Morbius” was well-meaning, it was god-awful. The film had such terrible script-writing that not even the “great” actor Jared Leto could pull it off. Moreover, the ending made no sense as he meets with the Vulture, who also has found his entire exo-suit, and discusses putting together a team to “do some good.” Why is Sony making classic villains into heroes now? I wish I could tell you.

Next up, “Madame Web” was not only the dumbest movie idea of all time, but also extremely boring. Yet another origin story that was executed terribly. The film is meant to be put around the birth of Peter Parker. It is meant to display a greater force working around the concept of Spider-Man. There is just one slight problem: it does not have Spider-Man or any mention of Peter Parker. Imagine trying to explain the clash of Luigi and Bowser without the mention of Mario or the Mushroom Kingdom. It just doesn’t make any sense.

The newest addition to the Sony-verse will be Kraven the Hunter in December. As mentioned before, the expectations are not very high and the film is expected to be a flop. How both Madame Web and Kraven are going to get involved with Morbius and Vulture, I couldn’t tell you. Not to mention that the precious Venom apparently is going to find his way into all of this.

If I had to guess, Venom ends up in Russia by hopping body to body, animal to animal. He then takes Kraven the Hunter as his host and the two cause a lot of trouble that eventually attracts the attention of the Vulture and Morbius. As they discuss Spider-Man’s significance in recent universal changes, Madame Web finds them and reunites Venom and Eddie. This brings the attention of Knull, who breaks free from his binding and comes to Earth to end everything.

As you can clearly tell, it’s going to be terrible.

The only thing that could salvage the situation is to include Spider-Man in the film, or bring back more symbiotes not shown in “The Last Dance.”