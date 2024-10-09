The Icebox: The art of platforming

Mostly everyone has played a platforming game at some point in their lives. The most common one being any of the “Super Mario” games.

You might think that there is nothing too serious about platforming and that it’s just running and jumping. However, the idea that platforming is basic and not difficult is a great exaggeration.

As a matter of fact, I would describe well-done platforming as artistic expression, as bold as it sounds. Dare I even say that platforming can get a person into the zone, like an athlete. That’s right, it can relate to artists and athletes alike.

Now to explain what platforming actually is. Spoiler alert: It is not just running and jumping. There is shooting, stomping, throwing items and spamming attacks too. It all depends on the game itself. Some platformers are basic and really only have running and jumping, while others include power-ups and items. Most platformers tend to have at least one particular mechanic that is considered to be its unique feature. For example, “Hollow Knight” has the element of soul used to enhance attacks and health.

One can even argue that platforming exists in other genres of gaming. If you’ve played “CS:GO,” “Doom” or “Fortnite,” you would know that a skilled player always prioritizes movement and aiming together. If you’ve indulged in “Minecraft,” “Zelda” or “Assassin’s Creed,” you would know that open-world games even make platforming an important feature. Platforming appears in unexpected places like “Mario Kart” as well.

Consider the real-world for a moment. In order to get anywhere, one must move. In order to move, one can walk, run, drive, fly or swim. This mechanic is a priority in real life, so obviously it would be important in gaming.

How exactly is platforming an art? Honestly, you can find the answer easily if you just watch a speedrun of your favorite video game. Playing with platforming, and doing it well, feels like stringing together a bunch of planned tasks into one solid goal. Even if you don’t take it as seriously, you can feel the energy surging through your mind and body as you press buttons and move control sticks.

It might sound strange, but you really do become one with your character and one with the game. You would expect that a character, being controlled only by your hands, would feel unified. However, unskilled platforming makes it obvious that the character on-screen and the person in real life haven’t been in sync. That in itself is a skill and a piece of the overall puzzle.

In the average Mario level, there are coins, power-ups, enemies and the main objective which is the flagpole. Some players may choose to take it easy as they traverse from left to right, while others will fly through it like it is nothing. The one thing in common is that the level is the same and that players need to consider how they are going to get Mario through the obstacles and at the flagpole in one piece.

In speedrunning, this aspect of planning is often called “routing.” Routing helps a player decide their course of action so that they can do things right and remain consistent. First, a floor plan of where the character needs to go is made. Then, a few notable milestones are taken into account as necessary for completing a level. Finally, the player decides if they will need any items or power-ups to go even faster. After the routing has been completed, a player is ready to make their character zoom through the screen and to the goal.

You might understand that routing and planning a great run in a platformer game is very rewarding. On the other hand, maybe you haven’t been sold yet. It all comes down to the way some levels make you feel good about yourself. Certain platformer games just make you glad that you are doing whatever it is that you are doing. For example, platforming in “Geometry Dash” can be incredibly difficult but when you get the hang of it you feel great. Many games have a competitive aspect to platforming such as “Super Mario Maker” and “SpeedRunners.” Others have a community built around them like “Sonic,” “Mega Man,” “Celeste” and “Cuphead.”

Next issue, get ready to hear about specific mechanics in platforming that can make you think of these games in a different way.