Welcome letter from Student Body President Nolee Ana Grabowski

Hi my Wilkes family!

For those of you who do not know me, my name is Nolee Ana Grabowski and I am your ’24-’25 Student Body President. I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve you all.

To begin, I would like to introduce myself. I am a senior business management student; I fulfill a minor in marketing as well. I have served on Student Government (SG) for all four years I have been at Wilkes. I started as a class representative, moved up as the Executive Board Recording Secretary for two years and now have the INCREDIBLE opportunity to serve as the President, thank you graciously to you all!

Furthermore, I am going into my third year as a resident assistant and currently oversee floors six and seven of University Towers. I also serve as a Presidential Student Leader (PSL) this year. As you may notice, I am and have always been very involved within the campus community.

Entering into the Fall 2024 semester, there are plenty of opportunities for you all to get involved and learn more about what goes on at Wilkes University. The best way to get informed is by attending Club Day which takes place on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, on the Greenway. Here you will first handedly have the ability to connect with over 60 clubs and organizations on campus.

Over the semester, there is an abundance of events that take place at all different times of the day making them accessible to all of our students, both commuters and residents. You will notice we have our four MEGA clubs that will host events all semester long including our Multicultural Student Coalition (MSC), Residence Hall Council (RHC), Commuter Council and Programming Board (WUPB).

I have a few exciting announcements for this semester, first will be the grand opening of our newest student space on campus, Ross Hall. Over the summer our facilities staff has gone above and beyond to attend to all of the necessary updates needed in order for the building to have a beautiful and useful appearance.

The Student Government’s goal of taking over this building was to have another space on campus for our students to use, including a space for clubs to host, collaborate and create everlasting memories. In the beginning of September, we will be holding a grand opening for all of our student body to have the opportunity to come and see what the building is about. I am extremely thrilled to see the students’ involvement in the building this coming year.

During the Spring 2024 semester, Student Government and team brought on a new platform to enable a greater connection between our student body and the events that are held on campus. The platform is called “Suitable,” and in the beginning of the semester, it will be rolled out for all students to use. It is an app that will allow students to log in and see all upcoming and past events on campus, check in at events, see contact information for all clubs on campus and more.

These two announcements are only the beginning of what I am looking forward to bringing to you all this year. Serving as YOUR president this year, I am challenged to continue on a legacy our previous presidents have upheld, and I know that with you all, I can make that happen!

I am full of an immense amount of appreciation for being elected into this position, and I cannot wait to see all the incredible things that will come about this school year.

If you ever have any questions at all please reach out to me through the SG email, [email protected]. If you ever see me around please come and say hi! I always love meeting new people and am looking forward to meeting as many fellow students as I can.

Once again, thank you all for this amazing opportunity! I am ready to do what it takes to ensure you all have the best time as Wilkes University Colonels.

No matter how big or small, you all serve a purpose and together we will continue to have a positive impact on our community.

Kindest Regards,

Nolee Ana Grabowski