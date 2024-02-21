Here are three reasons why cats make better pets than dogs

Laura De Lora

It’s a question that leads to heated debates, tears apart friendships and puzzles even the greatest thinkers: “Which are better pets, cats or dogs?”

To me, the answer seems obvious. Cats are better, and it’s not even close. Here’s why.

Cleanliness

One reason why cats are better pets to have in the house is because they are cleaner. Dogs spend a lot of time outside and tend to bring the outside in. They track in mud after they roll around in it, get the floors and furniture wet after being out in the rain and may even bring in bugs after a hike. Owners must frequently clean up after them.

Cats spend most or all their time indoors, meaning they are much less likely to become dirty. If they become dirty indoors, most cats consistently groom themselves, and they almost never stink like dogs do.

Some may argue that cats still shed and have dirty litter boxes to clean. However, both issues can be resolved in all of about 10 minutes with a routine brushing and daily litter box scooping.

Also, on top of the already existing issues, dogs shed too, potentially more than cats depending on the size and breed, and they have something to that of a litter box to clean too: the yard or the sidewalks when on a walk.

Lower maintenance

Adding onto the fact that dogs are to be frequently cleaned up after, dogs are higher maintenance in many other ways. They require a lot of attention and stimulation. They need to go on daily walks, must be let out of the house many times a day to go to the bathroom and almost always want to play or be pet, which makes it very difficult to leave them alone in the house for more than just a few hours at a time.

Although some dog owners enjoy that dogs are more needy, it may take a physical or emotional toll on a dog if owners do not have free time or energy to fulfill all their dog’s needs all the time.

Cats, on the other hand, can spend more time alone without it being detrimental to their well-being. They do not need to be let out every few hours as they have an indoor litter box, nor do they require daily walks. There are also many ways cats can be entertained and exercise by themselves.

Sure, cats still need to be cared for, cleaned up after and played with daily, but cat owners have more flexibility when accomplishing these tasks and most routine tasks take little time or energy.

Personality

One of the most common criticisms of cats is that they are unfriendly or boring, but to me, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Cats have a variety of different endearing quirks and personalities that make each one interesting, unique and charming.

Cats can be just as friendly as dogs, but they just show it without all the barking, jumping and licking. Potentially, they may walk across your lap or rub against your legs as you walk by.

Other cats may be more shy, mellow and sleepy, spending their time curled up in a box, or playful and rambunctious, commonly running around the house swatting at a toy or, more commonly, a random household object. Learning more about a cat’s personality is one of the best parts of owning one.

Regardless of personality, most cats enjoy spending time with their owners just like dogs do; they just show it in different ways. They do not need us to survive yet still enjoy spending time with us, which makes the companionship between humans and cats even more genuine and meaningful.

These are just a few of the likely endless reasons cats are superior. You know what they say, cats rule, dogs drool.