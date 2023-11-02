Letter to the Editor: Grubhub is effective and convenient

Over the summer, Wilkes made the transition from Dining Sidekick to Grubhub. Grubhub is an established food ordering app with many user-friendly features. Some upperclassmen have exhibited resistance to change but adapting students will find a better dining experience.

The switch to Grubhub has proven to be a positive change, as it is simple, effective and convenient to use.

Grubhub has created a simpler network for students to buy food on the go. When entering the Grubhub app, these students will find the full menu with pictures of the desired items, creating a more simplistic experience while surfing through the app. Many may find the use of Grubhub as second nature due to it already being an established app across the U.S., whereas Dining Sidekick could prove to be more isolated to Wilkes students, making it harder for incoming freshmen to navigate.

In addition to its established proficiency, Grubhub allows for better dining customization within the elements of the meal compared to its counterpart which did not. Moreover, Grubhub has made the dining experience more simplistic.

Grubhub has been effective because it is quick and easy to use, especially when someone is in a hurry. Upon opening the app, everyone is greeted with the available restaurants and wait times. Each restaurant has pre-built orders that can be customized to one’s liking. Past orders can be reselected to speed up the process, showcasing Grubhub’s speed of use, which has saved many in a time crunch.

Additionally, mobile ordering has streamlined the restaurant business by increasing efficiency and reducing errors regarding a customer’s order. There is no confusion between the cashier and the customer that is caused by verbal miscommunication.

Grubhub offers convenient quality-of-life features that Dining Sidekick lacks. Grubhub’s interface has several useful features such as displaying the user’s campus card balance. Using this feature, students can see how much they can buy while they order instead of switching to another app.

In addition, Grubhub provides an image and description of most of the menu items, which makes it easier for students to choose what to order.

Grubhub also visually displays what place the user is in line, which keeps students updated on how long they may have to wait for their food.

Furthermore, most students have used Grubhub before coming to Wilkes, so they are already familiar with the platform.

The transition from Dining Sidekick to Grubhub is a significant change. However, the benefits provided are worth the switch. Grubhub only offers additional improvements and quality-of-life changes to the previously existing Dining Sidekick system.

It’s simple, effective and convenient interface is the best way for busy college students to order food on the go without wasting their time in line, thus making the best of time management.