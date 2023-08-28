Student body president looks to the year ahead

Hello Colonels! My name is Carter Henritzy, and I am your new Student Body President!

We have so much in store for the upcoming semester. So, whether you are a first-year student or a senior, everyone will find an event that sparks their interest.

The semester will start off with Club Day on the first Thursday of the semester on the quad. Club Day gives every club a chance to represent themselves, as well as a chance for all students to find a club that they have interest in. Every club will have a table with information on the club itself and how to join.

That following day, we will finish off the first week of classes with a Food Truck Frenzy where all of the mega councils arrange for food trucks to gather for all students to enjoy. This is a great time to unwind and meet new people.

Homecoming will occur towards the end of September, where there will be many different activities happening for students and alumni to enjoy. Homecoming starts off with an event called, “Pints with Professors,” followed by the football game and the homecoming dance that same night. This is a great weekend to embrace the Colonel spirit with family and friends.

These events bring the campus community together and we will, hopefully, be celebrating a Colonel victory at the dance that night!

October will also bring many exciting events such as Programming Board’s “Freak Week,” Student Government’s fall events, and the annual haunted Waller tour. With that said, there is a fall festivity for everyone to enjoy.

Also, it is always a great idea to keep your Thursday night’s clear for weekly Programming Board events. When November rolls around, Student Government will be hosting Casino Week for all to come and test their luck for some great prizes. This is a great week full of events to play casino-style games leading up to Friday night, when the biggest prizes are up for grabs.

At the end of the month into December is Residence Hall Council’s Deck the Halls for all resident students to decorate their doors in the holiday spirit. These door decorations can get extremely competitive, especially in the first-year dorms.

The best way to enhance your experience on campus is to get involved early and make the most of every event! We are a diverse campus that has much to offer to every attending student.

The university is always adding new additions to keep the campus lively. They recently invested in an e-sports team which formed a new group of students to come together and create everlasting memories.

The logo “At Wilkes You Will” also does not just apply to your professional career but also the experiences that you have here and the friendships that will form while attending. It does not matter what year you are in; it is never too late to get involved in anything here on campus.

Once you get involved in one thing, it opens up a wide range of other opportunities that may be just right for you. After your four years here, you should look back and have a sense of fulfillment on everything you have accomplished academically and socially. You will also have the ability to look back at all the connections that you have made with faculty and staff and know that these will last a lifetime.

I was once told that the university name travels far and holds high prestige and I have very quickly come to see that. We all have the privilege to be Colonels and continue the legacy of the Wilkes name.