Student Government notes: Sept. 4 weekly meeting

Student government held its second weekly meeting of the Fall 2024 semester on September 4.

The meeting started with a representative of the Wilkes University Chapter of College Democrats with their week one of two club recognition requests. The mission of this club is to advocate democratic values and promote students to become politically active leaders.

The club also advocated for the Republican Club of Wilkes to be revived. The political club will return next week for their second presentation.

Student government’s parliamentarian presented for the week two of two constitution changes.

Updates to the constitution were revised. The changes decreased member requirements from participation with both 10 event hours and 10 office hours to a total of 10 hours participated through a combination of both.

The election committee and food committee have been eliminated.

Requirements for new club recognition have also been revised.

New clubs will now only need to present for two weeks in order to receive approval to be recognized as an official club.

The number of signatures required to run for class representative, treasurer, vice president, and president have been lowered from 50 to 25 and 150 to 50, respectively.

All constitution changes and updates were approved.

Members of the homecoming coordinating team were the last to present at the meeting with their funding request.

The presentation outlined the three days of events that will take place on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of homecoming weekend.

On Thursday, a pep rally will be held on the greenway from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, two events will occur. The first is to decorate your own trucker hat from 5 until 7 p.m. the second is mini golf on the first floor of Stark Learning Center, set to start at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, students can get merchandise that will be given out at the homecoming football game.

The homecoming weekend coordinating team is requesting $9,500 for the 3 days of events. They will return next week for the next part of their presentation.

The next meeting will take place on Sept. 11.