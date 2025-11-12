Wilkes campus talks favorite Thanksgiving dishes

As Thanksgiving approaches, thoughts inevitably drift to family, gratitude, and, perhaps most pressingly, the food.

The student body of Wilkes University had some mixed opinions as to what their favorite Thanksgiving dish is and why. The answers were as diverse and comforting as the holiday meal itself, showcasing a deep appreciation for everything from sweet classics to savory traditions.

Anthony Kehs is a self-proclaimed “sweet potato fiend.” Kehs prefers sweet potatoes as they are without any marshmallows or toppings. His opinion on toppings on sweet potatoes?

“See, then, no, that’s doing too much,”

For others, the side dish champion was the humble, yet mighty potato.

Julia Kapitula offered her favorite without hesitation: mashed potatoes and gravy. The reason? A simple declaration that sums up a universal truth: “Best food ever.”

The love for starchy sides continued with Angel Upright, whose favorite dish is stuffing.

“I love carbs,” she confessed. “So, I feel like that’s my favorite thing to eat. And it’s easy to make. Nothing goes wrong with it. The combination of deliciousness and ease makes it a winner.”

A duo, Jules and Ally, offered a sweet and a savory answer, respectively. Jules chose apple pie because it’s “super sweet,” a sentiment that Ally had to agree with.

Ally, however, went for the simplicity of the bread roll.

“Because I just love bread,” she admitted.

One of the more unique answers came from James McCaey. While he loves the traditional food, his favorite is highly specific to his heritage: Irish soda bread.

“It’s specific to my family,” he shared, highlighting how Thanksgiving often incorporates traditions outside of the usual American standard.

The focus shifted back to the dessert table with Geanna Kirchner. Her preference lies with the sweeter side of the meal, choosing between pumpkin pie or apple pie.

“I love the sweet part of the meal more than anything else.”

The ultimate comfort food was a favorite for Jill Singer: mac and cheese. But not just any mac and cheese. Specifically, Singer prefers the rich, baked homemade macaroni and cheese over the boxed variety.

Though she couldn’t offer a specific reason, the pure comfort of the dish is reason enough for many.

Isabel Vasquez offered a heartfelt answer that highlighted the importance of cultural dishes. Her favorite is “Pozole,” a traditional Mexican soup dish.

“I don’t know,” she said, “It just reminds me of my family.”

This underscores how food is intrinsically tied to memory and love during the holidays.

For Marge Cromer, the holiday centerpiece isn’t the turkey, but her mother’s stuffing made from scratch, which is a recipe that has been passed down through generations

“The flavor is just the best,” she added.

Taylor Potter’s favorite Thanksgiving dish is her grandmother’s sweet potato casserole. She would always make a special small one just for her with oat streusel on top and for the rest of the family she would make the traditional marshmallow topping.

Finally, we have the vegetable champion: Gene McCormick. His favorite dish is definitively green bean casserole.

“…I love vegetables,” he said simply.