Student Government notes – Nov. 5 Meeting

Wilkes’ Student Government met Nov. 5 for a short meeting to discuss potential fund requests as well as a club recognition for a new club on campus.

The meeting started with the treasurer’s report, at a total of $7,175.47.

First club to present was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) in hopes of becoming Student Government recognized.

FCA is a national, non-profit organization. The chapter’s goals are to engage in community service, as well as assisting coaches and athletes through difficult times in sports, as well as reconnecting with God and other athletes. This club is open to both undergraduate and graduate students, in hopes that they can reach all athletes.

The speaker from FCA expressed, “Funds will be allocated to provide meals to students to foster an atmosphere that is welcoming to all to allow for fellowship, growth, and outreach.”

Student Government did like the idea of bringing this organization onto Wilkes’ campus, and FCA will come back for week two of two to finalize their goals of being recognized by the university.

The next order of business was Chemistry Club’s fund request for a conference being held in March of 2026.

The Chemistry club is very active on campus and often has fundraising events such as Krispy Kreme, apparel sales, and the annual “Pie Your Professor.” Amongst the fundraising events, Chemistry Club has brought students together through barbecues and other on-campus events.

The club stressed the importance of bringing publicity to the university at the conference, as many students will be presenting.

Student government discussed partial allocation, but nothing has been finalized, and Chemistry Club’s week two of two will be pushed back to the end of the semester so the club can give a total head-count of attendees to the conference, as well as accurate numbers for fund requests.

The meeting was adjourned, and Student Government will meet again on Nov. 12