Wilkes Students Attend Sociology Conferences

This past August, the American Sociological Association (ASA) and the Society for the Study of Social Problems (SSSP) hosted their annual conferences in Chicago. And some members of the Wilkes community were there to share their research.

Students Alyssa Donnini, Lindsey Kausmeyer, Courtney Mallon, and Emily Roberts from Wilkes’ criminology/sociology program attended the week-long event. Professors Dr. Andrew Wilczak and Dr. Kaitlyn Langendoerfer accompanied them. Students gave academic presentations on their Wilkes research projects. In addition, they participated in roundtable discussions. Topics discussed included education, public policy, community social networks, and the environment. This was also a chance to connect with peers and academics in the sociology field.

The ASA defines sociology as “the study of social life, social change, and the social causes and consequences of human behavior.” The ASA is one of the largest and oldest sociology organizations in the world. The SSSP is a smaller organization that uses sociology to “solve social problems and improve the world through…activism.”

It is worth noting that Wilkes students were among only a few undergraduates in attendance at the conferences. Wilkes provides the unique opportunity for undergrads to go to academic events, which are usually reserved for grad students and beyond. The university covers students’ lodging and transportation. “As a smaller institution, Wilkes really values building these connections with students,” Dr. Langendoerfer said.

The benefit of these opportunities cannot be overstated. “Students get an idea of what to expect in a real-world setting.” she said. “They can ask questions and receive feedback on their work. And they can grow their critical thinking skills.”

Dr. Langendoerfer is an assistant professor of criminology/sociology. Much of her work focuses on aging and health. At the August conferences, she spoke about her six years of ethnographic studies at Cleveland senior centers. “My work initially focused on the physical resources that underserved neighborhoods had for their senior citizens.” she said. “It was interesting and unexpected to see the community that these older adults had built.”

Students Courtney Mallon and Emily Roberts are now attending graduate school. Roberts is at Widener Commonwealth Law School, and Mallon is pursuing a doctorate in clinical psychology at Alliant International University. In a recent school press release, both students stressed the importance of mentorship. “I recommend you form a relationship with Dr. Wilczak, Dr. Langendoerfer and the other wonderful professors in the criminology/sociology departments,” says Roberts. “The opportunities, lessons, advice and support they can present you with are invaluable.”

“While I was at Wilkes, Dr. Langendoerfer and Dr. Wilczak were my two biggest supporters,” says Mallon. “They were my mentors for everything, from homework to life decisions. Both inside and outside the classroom, they helped me recognize when I needed to take a step back, and when I needed to kick it into gear.”