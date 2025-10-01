Wilkes ranked among best national universities for 2026

Wilkes University has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for academic excellence and graduate success in its 2026 Best Colleges rankings. This marks the 22nd consecutive year Wilkes has received national recognition in the university’s seventh year as a national university. In the 2026 rankings, Wilkes stands at 318 out of 434 national universities. Using 17 different factors to measure academic quality and graduate outcomes, the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluate over 1,700 colleges and universities across the country. Wilkes University President Greg Cant expressed his pride in the recognition, stating:

“I am incredibly proud that Wilkes continues to be recognized among the best universities in the country. I am most proud of the diverse pathways we offer our students and especially how our dedicated faculty, staff, and campus community empower Colonels to define success on their own terms.”

Wilkes was also ranked 236 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility, a category that evaluates how effectively colleges support and graduate Pell Grant recipients and students with significant financial need. Additionally, Wilkes earned recognition for several of its academic programs, including engineering bachelor’s degree programs, undergraduate business programs, and Bachelor of Science in nursing. Wilkes first-year engineering student Ryan Michaels shared his enthusiasm for the school’s academic strengths:

“I’m glad to have had the opportunity to go to Wilkes University and study engineering with the great programs and resources available to us here. As a mechanical engineering major, I’m glad to see that Wilkes has been recognized nationally for its outstanding programs available to students.”

Beyond U.S. News, Wilkes also received national and regional recognition from other respected sources: The Washington Monthly Ranked Wilkes 285 out of 438 national universities in the Best Colleges for Your Tuition & Tax Dollars category, and Wilkes was named Best Bang for the Buck College in the Northeast, highlighting Wilkes’ value and impact on social mobility. The Princeton Review has also continued to include Wilkes on its Best in the Mid-Atlantic list, based on student feedback. Niche, an online platform that is designed to connect students with academic information, recognizes Wilkes at a national level:

Top 50% – Best Colleges in America

Top 10% – Best College Dorms in America

Top 40% – Private Universities in the U.S.

Top 25% – Colleges with the Best Professors in America

Also recognized for: Best Value Colleges, Best Student Life, and Most Diverse Colleges in America

Statewide Recognition in Pennsylvania for Niche includes:

Top 30% – Best Colleges in Pennsylvania

Top 40% – Best Value Colleges in Pennsylvania

Top 25% – Colleges with the Best Professors in Pennsylvania

Top 35% – Colleges with the Best Student Life in Pennsylvania

President Cant emphasized the strength of the Wilkes community stating:

“Being recognized for our exceptional faculty, academic quality, and student life is an honor. Anyone who comes to visit Wilkes can clearly see that we offer not only transformative educational experiences but a passionate and welcoming campus community that stands ready to help all of our students achieve their personal and professional goals.”

With consistent recognition, Wilkes University remains a place where academic excellence meets opportunity, empowering students to define success on their own terms and fostering achievement across the entire student body.