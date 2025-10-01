Annual clothing swap allows students to help others

With the fall season in full swing, a lot of students want to refresh their wardrobe. The Honors Program Student Committee is hosting its third annual clothing swap on Oct. 16.

This event coming up is the perfect opportunity to declutter their wardrobe and add some new pieces for fall outfits.

The clothing swap is a fall tradition that helps connect students together by donating their old clothes and being able to find new ones that fit their style, or even trying to find a new style. Anyone can participate in this event. Students interested in donating clothes can drop them off in SLC 262.

Every student that donates will receive vouchers for the event, but that doesn’t mean others can’t participate.

All pieces of donated clothing will be displayed on the first floor of the SUB on the Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. for all students to come and shop with the vouchers or cash. All proceeds and any clothes that are not purchased will be donated to Give Kids the World and another to-be-determined organization.

“We’ll accept [donations] all the way up to the clothing swap because we organize the clothes on the day of,” said Adah Layton, director of community service. “Just make sure if you are donating clothes, you use the QR code outside or inside the Honors office which is where you can drop off your bags of clothes.

“Therefore, we know what everyone donated and give each person a voucher so they can swap it for other clothes that people have donated.”

Speaking of the vouchers, they will be used “sort of like Monopoly dollars,” Layton said. “A different set of clothes will have a different value or weight, such as jeans will have a higher weight than a skirt.”

So, if a student were to give a certain amount in clothing, they would receive a certain amount back to use at the swap.

This is also bringing an opportunity for other Honors students to volunteer to help.

“Honors students are helping with setting up, distribution and shut down which helps us work towards our volunteer hours and serve the community,” said Valen Geyer, a first-year honors student.

This gives many students the opportunity to see what they have to look forward to in years to come helping out with this and many other service projects.

The clothing swap not only helps students revamp their wardrobe, but it also helps connect students with each other and helps out many charities that the Honors Program is dedicated to aiding around the community and country.

To donate clothing, visit SLC room 262 or contact Adah Layton at [email protected].