Grant Allows University to recognize first responders

Even though it was 24 years ago, the circumstances of September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten by anyone, even those not born yet to witness the tragedy. Because of this, the offices of Civic Engagement and Diversity Initiatives hosted a remembrance event for the local firefighters and all of the first responders in our area as a way to pay respects towards their sacrifice on that fateful day.

The week started on Tuesday, September 9th from 11-1 where students were able to go to the first floor of the Henry Student Center and help fill bags with items such as handwarmers, chapstick, and lotion to be delivered to local firefighters. Catie Becker, Director of the Office of Civic Engagement, said, “The event on Tuesday is essentially an assembly-line style, where students [could] come in very quickly and easily, scan into the event, get a bag, fill it up with the contents, we have little thank you notes put into the bags, and zip them up.” These deliveries will be made tomorrow on September 11th, followed by interviews with the firefighters on what 9/11 means to them and a community service activity of repotting flowerpots at the local fire department. The group will be going to the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Headquarters on 20 E Ross St.

These events would not have been possible without a grant being awarded by PCCE (Partners for Campus Community Engagement), as well as 9/11 Day and Americorps to the offices so they could sponsor the activities. “The grant is for anything related to a 9/11 day of service and remembrance,” said Becker. “Our thought was to do the First Responder Appreciation, simply because we have so many first responders that interact with our campus and community members, and it was a good way to get the campus engaged while also giving back to people who serve us on a daily basis.” Funding is a big deal for something like this, but nothing could have been done about it without the minds behind the ideas.

This project would not have come to fruition without the dedication of the two groups that put this together. Erica Acosta, Director of the Office of Diversity Initiatives, said, “I am all for teaching students about what happened on 9/11, and helping our first responders.” She also said, “anytime there is a civic engagement opportunity to be able to support and endorse, I’m always for it.”

These events are a great way for students to get involved with their community and learn about a historic moment that shaped America. The community service project on Thursday is currently looking for volunteers, though spots are limited. Any student interested in volunteering on September 11th at the fire department, please contact Catie Becker for more information at [email protected]. Any student interested in learning more about the 9/11 Day organization that helped fund this event or just looking to learn more about the day, please visit 911day.org.