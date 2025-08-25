Faculty and staff honored for excellence

Wilkes University recognized 11 faculty and staff members at the 2025 Teacher Recognition and Effectiveness Committee (TREC) Awards Ceremony.

David M. Ward, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, commends the award recipients for their dedication.

“The TREC honorees go above and beyond in service of their students and their colleagues day in and day out,” Ward said. “Their hard work, creativity and commitment stand as a model for those who choose a career in academia and highlight the very best that a Wilkes University education has to offer.”

The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Megan Youmans, 2025 Carpenter Award Recipient

Megan Youmans, associate professor of chemistry, received the Carpenter Award. The award, considered Wilkes University’s highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty and includes a $1,000 award and plaque. The awardee is nominated by their colleagues and must have been a full-time employee for at least three years.

Shelli Holt-Macey, 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Shelli Holt-Macey, associate dean, experiential education, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, received the TREC Lifetime Achievement Award. This is a special award that recognizes a longtime member of the Wilkes community who has made a positive impact on their colleagues and students during their career at Wilkes.

Additional awards and honorees include:

Marcia Harowicz, graduate advisor/international coordinator for the EdD program, received the Academic Support Award. This award is given to a member of the Wilkes staff who facilitates classroom or experiential initiatives and learning among students.

Mona Pearl, associate professor of business, received the Innovative and Nontraditional Teaching Award. Students nominate faculty for the award that recognizes a teacher who successfully incorporates innovative or nontraditional strategies into at least one class.

Don Mencer, professor of chemistry, Will Terzaghi, professor of biology, and Adam VanWert, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, received the Interdisciplinary Award for their work to establish the cannabis chemistry program. The award recognizes an individual or team who demonstrate outstanding initiatives to further the ideals of interdisciplinary learning.

Amy Miles Yanagitsuru, who teaches biology, was awarded the Adjunct Faculty Award. The award goes to an adjunct faculty instructor who demonstrates excellence in teaching through innovative practices and forming relationships with students.

Kaitlyn Langendoerfer, assistant professor of sociology/criminology, received the Outstanding New Faculty Award. The award recognizes a full-time, non-visiting faculty member in their second or third year of full-time teaching at Wilkes who demonstrates excellence in teaching, advising and service. The awardee is nominated by his or her department chair.

Lisa Kadlec, professor of biology, received the Outstanding Advisor Award, given annually to recognize a faculty member who inspires and provides mentorship to students.

Cynthia Chisarick, associate professor of accounting, won the Alumni Mentoring Award. Selected from nominations made by Wilkes alumni, the award is given annually to a faculty member who demonstrates excellence in maintaining the University’s mentoring culture with Wilkes graduates.