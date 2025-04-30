Wilkes Receives 2025-2026 Military Friendly School Designation

Wilkes University has earned the 2025-2026 Military Friendly School designation with the silver distinction. The silver distinction is dedicated to institutions that offer extraordinary military and veteran programs that scored 21% in the survey and have three or more qualifying benchmarks.

The institutions that have received the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated via survey and public data sources. More than 1,800 schools answered in the survey, with 830 earning rewards for going above the standard.

By earning the Military Friendly Silver designation shows the dedication Wilkes has for assuring veterans have the resources, guidance and community needed for veterans to thrive in their educational endeavors.

“This school is a great landing zone for military people to make their dreams come true,” said Lt. Col. Mark Kaster, director of veterans affairs, veteran counselor and environmental science and engineering professor at Wilkes.

The Military Friendly School designation is a result of the university’s services, including but not limited to a veteran’s affairs counselor who works with veterans as they enroll, the Veterans Center of Excellence on campus located in Conyngham Hall that offers a spot for veterans to meet and study and a Wilkes Student Veterans Council that provides programming to help military members transition to the civilian landscape.

Looking into the Wilkes Veterans Student Council, the council members support local military service projects and organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project. They also provide community services such as sending care packages overseas.

Wayne McCormick, communication studies major and secretary of the Wilkes Veterans Student Council, said he is pleased with the Military Friendly Designation.

“It’s a very fine school for vets,” McCormick said.

McCormick proceeded to state that a military friend of his is considering applying to Wilkes’ creative writing program.

“Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, exceeding the standard,” said Kayla Lopez, vice president of Military Friendly.

For more information about the university’s student veteran programs can visit wilkes.edu/veterans.