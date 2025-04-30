Student Government Notes- April 23

Student Government convened for its final weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on April 23. The meeting addressed the Senior send-off.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a final budget of $9,500.

The Senior send-off began with each of the Seniors receiving a gift from the Student Government as an appreciation of their time and services with the Student Government.

The send-off continued with each of the Seniors announcing their immediate plans for after their graduation.

To conclude the Senior send-off, a slideshow was played on the projector screen. The slideshow consisted of pictures of the Student Government members throughout the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters.

The last meeting of the Spring 2025 semester ended with a last goodbye to the graduating Seniors and an adjournment of the meeting.

Student Government will meet again in the Fall 2025 semester.