Professors and Shiv Patel get pied at Chemistry Club Bond-B-Q

The Chemistry Club hosted their Bond-B-Q followed by the “Pie Your Professor” event at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 in the Evans Hall courtyard.

At the Bond-B-Q they had your typical barbeque foods like burger, hotdogs, and chips. They also had refreshing water for the warm weather.

Along with the assortment of food at the event, there was a bean bag toss for students and faculty to enjoy awaiting the Pie Your Professor event.

Jake Middleton, Treasurer of the Chemistry Club, was on hand for the pie your professor event. He explained the process that went into choosing the professors that would be pied.

“We just asked all the faculty in the department if they wanted to be involved in the pie your professor event,” Middleton said. “Once we figured out who said yes, we set up a fundraiser for people to vote who they wanted.”

The list of professors included Dr. Blechle, Dr. Youmans, Dr. Nazzal, Dr. Harms, Dr. Mencer, Mrs. Pitchford, and Dr. Jennings. Students can also vote for chemistry and neuroscience student Shiv Patel.

Students needed to pay $1 to vote. Jake mentioned that the professors involved in the pie your professor could even chip in and in turn could be rewarded.

“The way it works is students can vote for the professor that they want to get pied, but the professor can also donate money and for every dollar that they donate they get to remove a vote.”

The professors that got pied at the event were Dr. Mencer and Dr. Jennings alongside Shiv Patel.