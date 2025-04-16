Student Government Notes: April 9

Student Government convened for its second to last meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on April 9. To ensure the transfer of power within the Executive Board is smooth between the 2024-2025 school year and the 2025-2026 school year, the upcoming Executive Board members sat next to and shadowed the current members of their respective roles.

This meeting addressed a yearly recap, multiple funding requests and constitution updates.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a current budget of $16,088.

The Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) organization was the first to present their week one of one yearly recap. The organization presented that its goal for this year was to expand its collaborations and continue its fundraising.

The organization attended events with other nearby schools and local LGBTQ+ groups. Along with attending conferences, workshops and other events, the organization held a symposium at Wilkes University. The symposium saw attendance from community groups, high school students and college students.

To fundraise, the organization found success in a Barnes and Noble fundraiser. The organization fundraised approximately $1,000 from a single fundraiser with Barnes and Noble and encouraged other campus clubs and organizations to consider it for their future fundraising.

The GSA stated that its upcoming executive board for the 2025-2026 school year is dedicated to upholding the organization’s positive community impact and campus involvement.

The next presentation was held by the Future Business Leaders of America for its week two of two funding request. The mission of the organization was stated as aiming to inspire and prepare students to become community minded business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences.

The organization qualified to attend the Future Business Leaders of America National Conference through its high placement in its state conference. The national conference will be held in Dallas, Texas from May 31 to June 2.

To fund the hotel room, flight, and registration costs, the Future Business Leaders of America is requesting a total of $2,280. Student Government voted to allocate the full $2,280.

The Art of Living club returned for its second week two of two funding request. The club was initially planning to host two events before the end of the Spring 2025 semester, but one was cancelled.

The event that was canceled was the Nepalese New Year’s Celebration, which was planned to be held on April 13.

The second event that will still be hosted by the club will be an off-campus trip to a Hindu monastery in New Jersey on April 18. The club received funding from other organizations and is now requesting a total of $653

Student Government voted to allocate the full $653.

The Wilkes University Programming Board and the Resident Hall Council presented their constitution updates. Student Government voted to approve all constitution updates.

Student Government will not meet this week. The last Student Government meeting of the Spring 2025 semester will be held on April 23.