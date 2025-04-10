Wilkes will soon hold a blood drive: The importance of donating

Donating blood saves lives. Did you know one donation of blood can save up to three lives?

Blood donations help hospitals maintain a steady supply in emergency situations like traumas and emergency surgeries. That is why blood drives play a vital role in communities across the country.

The demand for blood is constant. Hospitals require a steady supply throughout the year, and blood drives help maintain this critical resource.

Increased awareness about this ongoing need can mobilize communities to organize and participate in regular blood donation events. Every donation has the potential to save multiple lives.

One pint of blood can be separated into its components red cells, plasma, and platelets, each serving vital functions in medical treatments. For patients undergoing major surgery, those battling cancer, or victims of accidents, a steady supply of blood can make the difference between life and death.

Blood drives not only provide a necessary medical resource but also foster a strong sense of community. By participating in these events, individuals come together with a shared purpose, promoting teamwork and collective responsibility. Each donor becomes a part of a larger effort, reinforcing social bonds and encouraging a culture of giving.

Blood drives are vital to saving lives, fostering community spirit, and enhancing public health. By understanding their importance and actively participating, we can ensure that our communities remain strong, compassionate and prepared to meet the medical needs of all individuals.

Wilkes University will hold a blood drive on April 22. Roll up our sleeves and help make a difference in someone’s life and make a difference in your community by donating blood.

Sign up now to reserve your spot. To register, visit redcross.org and use the code WILKESU. Help make a difference in your community and donate today.