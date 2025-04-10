Wilkes University mourns the loss of Joshua Pittenger

From Joshua Pittenger’s obituary Joshua Pittenger

On March 16, Wilkes University was deeply impacted by the news of student Joshua Pittenger’s unexpected death. Pittenger was a senior civil engineering major from Bangor, Pa.

According to his obituary, Pittenger was born in Bethlehem, Pa. on Feb. 17, 2002. He went to Bangor High School where he was a student athlete, being named the Scholar Athlete for the high school football team. During his free time, he enjoyed wrestling, kayaking, camping and spending time with his family and friends.

Pittenger came to Wilkes University in 2024 after transferring from Northampton Community College.

Wilkes University President Greg Cant had heartfelt words in an email sent out to Wilkes students, faculty and staff.

“In his time on campus, he made a positive impact on his faculty and fellow students with his academic dedication and strong, steady presence,” Cant said in the email.

Dr. Brian Whitman, professor of environmental and civil engineering, had Pittenger as a student. Whitman mentioned Joshua’s light-hearted attitude in class and more specifically his smile which he had everyday.

“Josh worked well with others and always came in with a smile and was eager to learn,” Whitman said. “I was sad to hear of his passing.”

Whitman also mentioned how Pittenger was always in the front row of the classroom, which showcased his enthusiasm and excitement for his classes.

Shiv Patel, senior chemistry and neuroscience major, spoke to the person he was outside the classroom.

“He was very jolly,” Patel said. “His energy was never down and he would always have a smile whenever I would see him. You know if I could describe him in a word, jolly is what I would say.”

Not only was Patel a fellow student to Pittenger, but they were also neighbors.

“It still feels surreal, you know, one day he is here and you’re talking to him and the next he’s gone,” Patel said.

A memorial service for Pittenger was held on campus Monday in the Savitz Lounge to celebrate his life and legacy.

As the Wilkes campus continues to mourn the loss, Mark Allen, associate vice president for Student Life and Success, advises students who need support during these difficult times to reach out.

“As we navigate this tragic loss, let us lean on one another, offering kindness, strength, and support to those who need it most,” Allen said in an email. “As a Wilkes community, we remain steadfast in our commitment to caring for one another and ensuring that no one faces their grief alone.”

For support, call 570-408-4100 to schedule an appointment with the Counseling Center in Passan Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday. Resources are also available to students 24/7 at 570-408-CHAT (2428).