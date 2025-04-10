Student Government Notes: April 2nd

Student Government met for its eleventh weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on April 2. The meeting addressed five funding requests from Wilkes University clubs and organizations.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a current budget of $22,003.

The first presentation was given by the Future Business Leaders of America organization for its week one of two funding request. The organization reported its mission of inspiring and preparing students to become business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences.

The organization is qualified to attend the Future Business Leaders of America National Conference in Dallas, TX from May 31 to Jun. 2. To fund the hotel room, flight, and registration costs, the organization is requesting a total of $2,280.

The Future Business Leaders of America organization will return next meeting for its week two of two funding request.

The Art of Living Club was next to present its week two of two funding request. The club is planning to host two events before the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

The first event the club will host will be a Nepalese New Year’s Celebration on April 13. The club is requesting a total of $500 to fund the food, utensils, and decorations for the event.

The second event hosted by the club will be an off-campus trip to a Hindu monastery in New Jersey on April 18. To fund transportation to the monastery, the club is requesting a total of $5,000.

Due to the Student Government’s request for more information about the club’s planned off-campus trip, The Art of Living Club will return next meeting for another week two of two funding request.

The Math Computer Science Club presented their week two of two funding request for an off-campus trip to the National Museum of Mathematics. The club is working in collaboration with the Commuter Council to use the same transportation for two different trips on the same day.

The club presented that exploration of the museum is an opportunity for club members to experience math is used in practice. Along with the museum, the club members will be able to explore New York City.

The Math Computer Science Club is requesting a total of $500 for transportation to the National Museum of Mathematics. Student Government voted to allocate an augmented amount of $1,200 to completely fund the transportation and food costs of the trip along with a visit to the Lego store.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers organization was next to present with its annual Car Show week two of two funding request. The organization reported that there is an anticipated attendance of 350 people this year.

The organization also announced that all profits of this year’s Car Show will be donated to Patriots Cove, a nonprofit charity organization.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers is requesting a total of $4,325 to fund the shirts, DJ booth, trophies for the best cars, and flyer printing. Student Government voted to allocate the full $4,325.

Christian Fellowship Club presented the final week two of two funding request of the meeting. The club preparing for its participants’ attendance at the 2025 Women’s Conference from April 4 to April 6.

The club representatives reported that club members in attendance will listen to speakers and attend seminars teaching them how to manage the challenges of life as women with grace.

The Christian Fellowship Club is requesting general funds for its attendance at the 2025 Women’s Conference. Student Government voted to allocate $390 to the club to fully fund the trip.

Student Government will meet again on April 9.