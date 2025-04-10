Beacon Briefs April 10th

Sixth Annual Wilkes Integration Bee

Open to all undergraduate students, the sixth annual Wilkes Integration Bee will take place on April 12 at the Darte Center. Winners will receive either a $200, $150 or $100 prize. Participants are reminded that they should know integration techniques covered in Calculus.

Fall 2025 Parking Pass Applications

Applications are now open for the Fall 2025 semester parking passes. The deadline to apply is July 1 at 5 p.m. If you have any questions, you can contact the Public Safety at 570-408-7275. Students who are interested in a Ralston permit are asked to note your preference in the comments section of the application. The link can be found on today.wilkes.edu.

X Ambassadors Concert Tickets

Tickets for the Programming Board’s X Ambassadors concert are now on sale, both online and in-person. To purchase tickets, you can go to the SUB on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the normal movie ticket sale times. To purchase online, visit the link on today.wilkes.edu. Tickets for Wilkes students are $15 and are $25 for non-Wilkes students. The Concert will be held on April 12 at 7 p.m. in the MAC.

2025 COBE Research Symposium

The 2025 College of Business and Engineering Research Symposium will take place on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the JPAC. The event serves as a way for both faculty and students to showcase their research and academic achievements. For more information, you can contact [email protected].