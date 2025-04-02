Student Government Notes: March 26

Student Government convened for its 10th weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on March. 26. The meeting addressed five funding requests from Wilkes University clubs and organizations.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a current budget of $23,103.

The first organization to present for their week two of two funding request was the Hospitality Leadership Club. The club is currently preparing to attend the THEREPS conference in New York City.

The participating twelve club members will attend the conference from April 10 to April 13. During the conference, students will improve their research and professional skills, connect with hospitality industry professionals and expand their career opportunities.

The Hospitality Leadership Club is requesting a total of $1,000 to fund their attendance at the conference. The Student Government voted to allocate the full $1,000 to the club.

The Art of Living Club was next to present their week one of two funding request. The club will be hosting two events before the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

The first event hosted by the club will be a Nepalese New Year’s Celebration on April 13. The club is requesting $500 to fund the food, utensils and decorations for the event.

The second event hosted by the club will be an off-campus trip to a Hindu monastery in New Jersey on April 18. The club is requesting $5,000 for transportation to the monastery.

The Art of Living Club will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The MathCS Club presented their week one of two funding request for an off-campus trip to the National Museum of Mathematics. The club will be collaborating with the Commuter Council to share transportation and lower costs of the trip.

The museum exploration was presented as an opportunity for students to experience math outside of conceptual explanation and see how math is used in practice. Along with the museum, the club members will be able to explore New York City.

The MathCS Club is requesting a total of $500 for transportation to the National Museum of Mathematics. The club will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers organization was next to present with its annual Car Show funding request. For their week one of two, the representatives of the organization reported that they anticipate over 350 people in attendance at the event.

The organization also announced that all profits of this year’s Car Show will be donated to Patriots Cove, a nonprofit charity organization.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers is requesting a total of $4,000 to pay for shirts, a DJ booth, trophies for the best cars, sponsor banners and flyer printing. The organization will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The last presentation of the meeting was held by the Christian Fellowship Club for its week one of two funding request. The club is requesting funds for its participants’ attendance at the 2025 Women’s Conference.

The club representatives reported that club members in attendance will listen to speakers and attend seminars teaching them how to manage the challenges of life as women with grace.

The Christian Fellowship Club is requesting general funds for its attendance at the 2025 Women’s Conference. The club will return next meeting for its week two of two funding request.

Student Government will meet again on April 2.