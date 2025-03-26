Wilkes University holds annual health fair

Students and faculty attended Wilkes University’s Annual Health Fair on March 20 at 11 a.m. in the JPAC. This event was free and aimed at promoting student and faculty health and well-being.

The health fair was organized by the health and wellness coordinator Juli Killian, who is also a registered nurse. Some health topics that were discussed at this year’s health fair were immunizations, STIs and CPR by the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department.

Vendors such as the Pennsylvania State Police were in attendance and discussed drug and alcohol services. Back Mountain Trail promoted health and wellness through educating how to safely hike the beautiful scenic trails of the back mountain.

The Epilepsy Foundation, the Wright Center for Community Health, the Hearing Center, the Domestic Violence Service Center and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation were just some vendors that attended this year’s health fair to offer their services to students and faculty.

Killian discussed how the health fair contributes to the overall well-being of the Wilkes University community by offering information and services at little to no cost depending on the screenings you are looking for.

One of the vendors, Prevention Health, offered screenings for carotid artery/stroke and thyroid.

Killian expressed that the health fair was a great opportunity for the vendors to network and provide their services to the Wilkes community, so students and faculty can access these services when needed.

Killian added it is especially beneficial for students that are from out of the area to know what services are available to them and how to use these services should they need.