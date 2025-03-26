Wilkes University Programming Boards hosts movie night in JPAC

There is no better way to unwind, relax and hang out with some friends after a stressful week of assignments and exams than to go to a movie night on campus.

The Programming Board at Wilkes University hosted a movie night on Thursday, March 20 in the JPAC. In addition to the movie, students enjoyed pizza, snacks, arts and crafts, and even nail painting.

The movie was free for students. Students were encouraged to dress in their coziest pajamas and bring a blanket and enjoy the fun filled movie night.

Lauren Beaver, Programming Board secretary, organized this fun-filled event.

“We wanted to create an event for students that was kind of a chill night to relax and unwind,” Beaver said.“We wanted to create an event where students can just relax and hang out with some friends and enjoy some pizza and snacks, while enjoying some arts and crafts and watch a movie of their choice.”

There is much that goes into planning an event like this, Beaver said.

Students were sent a link to choose the movie to watch. They had the choice between five movies: “The Luck of the Irish,” “Legally Blonde,” “21 Jump Street,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Jurassic Park” (1993). “Legally Blonde” was the winner by the selection of 45% of students who chose the movie.

“This event is a great way to destress, relax and hang out with your friends and enjoy yourself,” said Penelope, a political science student here at Wilkes University. “We all need some down time, and events like this help engage the college community.”

Students started gathering outside the JPAC before 7 p.m., excited to attend the movie night. Once the doors opened, students engaged in some arts and crafts that were placed on the tables, grabbed some food, sat down, and engaged in conversation with friends while waiting for the movie to begin. Once the movie began, students got comfortable in their spots and enjoyed the movie.