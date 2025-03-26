Student Government Notes: March 19

Student Government met for its ninth weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on Mar. 19. The meeting addressed funding requests, a club recognition request, and a club report.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a current budget of $26,718.

The Hospitality Leadership club was the first to present their week one of two funding request. The club is planning to attend its THEREPS conference in New York City, NY.

The participating club members will attend the conference from April 10 to April 13. During the conference, students will improve their research and professional skills, connect with hospitality industry professionals and expand their career opportunities.

The Hospitality Leadership club is requesting a total of $1,000 to fund their attendance at the conference. The club will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The next presentation was given by the We’re Empowered by Science organization for their week two of two funding request. The requested funds will be used to financially support 10 student campers at the organization’s WEBS science summer camp.

Campers participating in the summer camp pay $300 each year as their camp tuition, but some students are not able to afford the tuition amount. In response, the organization is requesting funds from the Student Government to fully financially support 10 campers’ tuition costs.

The We’re Empowered by Science organization requested a total of $3,000 to fully financially support 10 campers. Student Government voted to allocate $3,600 to the organization to fully financially support the intended 10 campers along with two additional campers.

The Honors Program Student Committee returned this meeting for their week two of two funding request. The committee is hosting its Glowzone Night event before finals week for students in the honors program.

The committee will provide transportation and 15 to 20 free tickets to the event. Transportation will bring participating students to Skyzone to jump on trampolines and de-stress before finals week.

The Honors Program Student Committee is requesting a total of $360 to provide 20 free tickets for honors students at the event. Student Government voted to allocate the full $360.

The next presenting organization was the Society of Women Engineers for their week two of two funding request. The funds requested by the society are to fund their Amazing Race event.

The Amazing Race event is a competition between six different high school teams working to win a $1,000 scholarship. The event currently has 57 high school students competing and 20 volunteering Wilkes University students.

The Society of Women Engineers is requesting a total of $400 for food provided during the event. Student Government voted to allocate the full $400.

The AI along with Robotics Club was next to present their week two of two club recognition request.

The new club stated that its mission is to help students who want to learn about robotics but find mechanical and electrical concepts complex. It was also presented that the club will begin attempting to host robotic soccer, robotic sumo, and robotic battle events at the Wilkes University campus.

Student Government voted to officially recognize the AI Along with Robotics club.

The last presentation of the meeting was given by the Wilkes University Programming Board President. The President provided the board’s semester report on events, attendance and community service.

The board has hosted a variety of events on campus and has had over 1,000 attendance reports on the Suitable app at the events. The board has also participated in community service efforts, such as donating event profits to Ruth’s Place and the SPCA.

Student Government will meet again on Mar. 26.