Beacon Briefs March 26

Education Club Car Wash Sale

Wilkes’ Education Club is selling vouchers for McCarthy’s Car Wash. Purchases benefit the club so they can help send club members to the 2025 Early Education PACCA Summit. The link for purchases can be found at today.wilkes.edu. Vouchers will be available until April 16.

Jane Austen at 250

The English Department will be holding an academic panel and ball in honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. Following the panel which is headlined by Dr. Juliette Wells, there will be a dance demonstration led by Dance Director Stefan Zubal. The event will be held at Weckesser Hall on Thursday, March 27th from 6-8 p.m. To sign up, visit wilkes.edu/austen250

X Ambassadors Concert Tickets

Tickets for the Programming Board’s X Ambassadors concert are now on sale, both online and in-person. To purchase tickets, you can go to the SUB on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the normal movie ticket sale times. To purchase online, visit the link on today.wilkes.edu. Tickets for Wilkes students are $15 and are $25 for non-Wilkes students. The Concert will be held on April 12 at 7 p.m. in the MAC.

It’s On Us Powderpuff Tournament

It’s On Us will be holding a powderpuff tournament on March 28 beginning at 5 p.m. on the Greenway. To submit a team for play, you can visit the link at today.wilkes.edu. Team sizes range from seven to 10 people, with up to two coaches.