Student Government Notes: March 12

Student Government convened for its eighth weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on Mar. 12. The meeting addressed new Wilkes University policies, funding requests, and a club recognition request.

The Student Government Treasurer’s report showed a current budget of $27,613.

Dr. Allen, one of the Student Government advisors, was the first to present at the meeting with University policy updates. The first policy update presented was the upcoming ban on electric scooters, bikes, and other non-car vehicles.

The electronic vehicle ban will be implemented to reduce student injury and prevent fire hazard presence. The ban will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2025.

The second policy discussion Dr. Allen held during his presentation was a reminder for clubs to spend their money before the end of the Spring 2025 semester. As a result of the inability of clubs to carry their funds from one school year to the next, Dr. Allen aimed to ensure that clubs use the funds they have available before the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

The next presenting group was the We’re Empowered by Science club for their week one of two funding request. The club is requesting funds to host their annual WEBS Camp.

The annual WEBS camp is held in the summer and is attended by high school students who want to learn about science. The camp gains the majority of its funding from the campers’ tuition, but the club is requesting funds from Student Government to ensure all interested students are able to attend through tuition or scholarship.

We’re Empowered by Science club is requesting a total of $3,000 to fully sponsor the tuition of 10 students’ participation in the summer camp. The club will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The Honors Program Student Committee was the next organization to present for their week one of two funding request. The Committee reported that their aim is to enhance the honors experience and engage with their peers in the Wilkes University community.

The committee is planning a trip to Skyzone, an indoor trampoline park, for honors students before the finals week. The event will include transporting 15 to 20 students to Skyzone with tickets funded by the committee. Any other honors students who sign up for the event will not receive free admission, but they will be given transportation to Skyzone.

The Honors Program Student Committee offered two options of funding amounts to Student Government. The first option is a request of $360 to purchase 20 tickets to the event. The second option is a request of $260 to purchase 15 stickers to the event.

The Honors Program Student Committee will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

The Society of Women Engineers presented their week one of two funding request. The society is holding their Amazing Race event for high school students planning to attend college.

The Amazing Race event will be attended by six high school teams comprised of a total of 57 students. The participating students will compete in five events to win a $1,000 scholarship. To help fund the event, the Society of Women Engineers is requesting a total of $400 from the Student Government.

The Society of Women Engineers will return next meeting for their week two of two funding request.

To conclude the meeting, the AI along with Robotics Club presented their week one of two club recognition request.

The new club presented their aim to help students who are interested in robotics but find mechanical and electrical concepts complex. It was also presented that the club will begin attempting to host robotic soccer, robotic sumo, and robotic battle events.

The AI along with Robotics Club will return next meeting for their week two of two of their club recognition request.

Student Government will meet again on Mar. 19.