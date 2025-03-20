Beacon Briefs March 20

Sordoni Art Gallery Apparel Sale

The Sordoni Art Gallery is selling apparel that features student created designs. Apparel includes shirts, tote bags and more. The sale ends March 23. Orders will be ready about two weeks after the online store closes. To order, visit today.wilkes.edu for the link to the Sordoni online store.

First Years: Join the Honors Program

The Wilkes University Honors Program is looking for current first year undergraduate students to join. First year students who have a 3.5 GPA or higher are eligible to apply. Applications close April 15th. For more information, contact [email protected]

Social Media Ambassador Team

Wilkes University is looking for current students to join the social media ambassador team for the 2025-2026 school year. Members are able to showcase student life on campus. To apply, visit today.wilkes.edu to find the form. If you have questions, contact [email protected]

Late Night Lift – March 24th

The Late Night Lift Committee is hosting a late night lift on March 24th at the YMCA on Franklin Street. The first 150 students who attend will receive a free t-shirt and tote bag. All equipment will be provided by the YMCA. If you have any questions, contact [email protected]