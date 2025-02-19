Federal Title IX changes will not impact Wilkes’ own policy

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, GSA held a brief meeting that discussed Title IX and how the changes made by the Trump administration would affect Wilkes campus. The meeting was led by Elizabeth Leo, the coordinator of Title IX at Wilkes.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or school that receives federal funding. This law includes protections for victims of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination.

What changes took place between 2020-2024 in Title IX, was that when Biden was in office, he added that LGBTQ+ students and students that are or become pregnant in their semester will also be provided protections against discrimination.

However, this was changed on Jan. 9 this year when Kentucky vacated the additions to Title IX and reverted back to Trump’s policies on this law where LGBTQ+ and pregnant individuals were not stipulated for further protections.

Leo explained how this would not affect Wilkes at all because the targets currently when it comes to Title IX and especially DEI are focused on public institutions and Ivy League colleges.

“We are doubling down because we want people to be protected.” Leo stated.

Title IX is a major threat for the Trump administration because it is a main source for those protected who are considered DEI. Concerns were raised about funding being pulled from Wilkes because of its open diversity and how its openness will become affected if stamped down because of the DEI witch hunt from the Trump admin.

Leo lowered these concerns by saying that the school will not be affected as of right now because of the school being a private institution. She ensured that students that fall under DEI as well as those that fall under the 2024 Title IX additions, will be protected at Wilkes University.

As of right now, the school will not be pulling back any DEI elements and people who have been discriminated against sexually whether that is because of their orientation or otherwise will continue to be protected and fought for.

Contact Elizabeth Leo if you have any concerns at [email protected]