Beacon Briefs Feb. 19

Andrew Marshallsay
February 19, 2025

Volunteer Fair on February 20

The first Volunteer Fair on campus is being held on Thursday, February 20. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SUB. Up to 20 different volunteer organizations will be in attendance about ways to get involved in the local community. If you have any questions, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

 

Dance Team Interest Form

Dancers of all levels are encouraged to fill out the interest form for a new Wilkes University dance team. You can find the form at today.wilkes.edu. 

 

Art of Living – Thursday night meditation

Art of Living (AOL) hosts weekly meditation sessions at the Gather Community Space on Franklin Street on Thursday evenings. The sessions take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information and to join AOL contact [email protected].

 

Zine Workshop @ the Sordoni Art Gallery – February 22

The Sordoni Art Gallery will be hosting a zine-making workshop led by Jess Meoni. The event will take place on Feb. 22 from 2-5 p.m. at the gallery. To register, email [email protected]

