The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon
The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon
The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon

Hundreds march to Luzerne County Courthouse in ‘Not My Presidents Day’ protest

Protest against the Trump administration’s policies held in Wilkes-Barre
Sydney Allabaugh, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 18, 2025
Hundreds march to and rally at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Presidents Day in a nationwide protest against Trump administration’s policies. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Many signs criticized President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who oversees Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Sydney Allabaugh)
Action Together NEPA member Jessica Brittain rallies the crowd on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protesters wave the Transgender Pride Flag and Traditional Pride Flag in support of LGBTQ+ rights. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protest signs characterize Trump as a king, demagogue, and fascist. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protesters criticize Trump’s efforts to control and withold federal funding. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protesters on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protesters rally in Wilkes-Barre on Presidents Day. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Protesters wave the Transgender Pride Flag and Traditional Pride Flag in support of LGBTQ+ rights. (Sydney Allabaugh)
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Sydney Allabaugh
Sydney Allabaugh, Editor-in-Chief
Sydney Allabaugh is the editor-in-chief of The Beacon. Allabaugh joined The Beacon as a first-year student writing for the opinion section. She became the assistant opinion editor during the latter half of her sophomore year and was the opinion editor throughout her junior year. She was promoted to her current role at the start of her senior year.  Allabaugh will be graduating in May of 2025 with a major in Communication Studies with concentrations in Media Production and Strategic Communication, as well as a minor in Women's and Gender Studies. Outside of The Beacon, Allabaugh is the director of Wilkes Now!, Wilkes' student-run television program. She joined Wilkes Now! as a first-year student, became a production assistant her sophomore year, and began directing at the start of her junior year.  Allabaugh is striving to work in television or public relations in her future. 