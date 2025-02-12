Former Wilkes professor gets probation for felony charge

A former Wilkes University psychology professor pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted dissemination of sexually explicit materials on Friday and was sentenced to three years of probation, according to his lawyer Nanda Palissery.

Edward John Schicatano, 60, of Plains Twp., was charged in August 2023 for trying to set up a sexual encounter with a fictitious 15-year-old girl during an online citizen-sting operation conducted by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

According to an article published in The Beacon in 2023:

Schicatano, under the alias of “Lora Smith,” asked for the girl’s age. Harris, posed as the teenage girl, said “almost 16 years old.” Schicatano then replied, “I’m sorry. Too young.” The online conversation continued, despite Schicatano repeatedly expressing concern over the girl’s age and potential FBI involvement.

According to police, Schicatano sent the girl a photo of two men engaged in a sexual act. He eventually wanted to meet the girl and in doing so, was met by Harris. Police said Harris provided them with video of the confrontation, and they were able to identify the man in the video as Schicatano.

Upon publicization of the confrontation on social media, Wilkes University President Greg Cant announced in August 2023 statement that a “longtime member” of Wilkes faculty would no longer be employed at the university due to “very serious accusations.” This faculty member was ultimately identified as Schicatano.

“We are very pleased with the sentencing,” Palissery said.