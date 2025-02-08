That’s So Honors: Honors abroad trip to London

Over winter break, the Wilkes University Honors program took a weeklong trip to London.

Professor Jen McLaughlin, the assistant director of the Honors & Scholars Program, has previously led Honors students on both domestic and international trips.

She said that she and Dr. Kuiken, the director of the program, chose this location very purposefully.

“We wanted to make a trip where we were really immersed in one location, and absorbed as much culture as possible,” McLaughlin said. “It was a nice change of pace from our other trips we have taken, which pop around a bit more.”

Though Honors students spent each night in London, they ventured outside the city during the trip as well, exploring both Bath and Oxford.

Gabbie Moore, a senior political science major, said that she had always wanted to go to London.

“It has been a huge dream of mine and it was something I never thought I would be able to do,” Moore said.

In the first week of the year, Honors students packed their bags and took to the skies for a trip essential to character development, cultural awareness and community building. Other than the cultural and educational value, the Honors trips provide an opportunity for Honors students to bond, both across their cohorts and with the directors, starting before the trip even begins.

Before a major Honors abroad trip, students and chaperones meet several times throughout the semester, ensuring students are knowledgeable about geography, history and culture before they embark.

Moore, who has previously taken service trips with the Bonner Leaders, said that the meetings helped them feel less awkward about traveling together.

McLaughlin said, “By the time a trip abroad is over, all of the students and Dr. Kuiken and myself are all very close, and it is a special type of bonding that occurs.”

Sydney Farmer, a senior nursing major, has previously gone on service trips with the Honors Program.

“I just enjoyed being able to make memories with fellow Honors students alongside Dr. K and Jen,” Farmer said. “Everyone on the London trip were different majors and cohorts, so it was nice to engage with like-minded individuals. I would say we all got close, which was awesome to build more friendships.”

The Honors program went to so many cultural attractions that it was difficult to pick a favorite. Some favorites included the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Oxford and Bath.

Farmer, in particular, enjoyed Oxford, as well as the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone and gain more cultural awareness.

Moore added that another unique experience was seeing the locations where some iconic films and TV are shot, like Harry Potter, Wonka and Bridgerton.

Professor McLaughlin also shared a unique thing she loved about the experience: watching her students experience the world.

“When they get excited and their eyes light up, that is really the world to me,” McLaughlin said. “I will never tire of the look on their faces when they see a new country or try a new food. I love seeing them get outside of the known and enter the unknown.”

Students bonded with each other and their professors, illuminating the community feel that is so prevalent within the Honors program. This was a great experience for students to bond outside of their cohorts. Because the spots for the trip are chosen by random lottery, students don’t usually know everyone before they go on the trip, but they certainly do afterwards.

Cross-cultural exchange is essential in a globalized world. Even on campus, students are engaging in a cultural exchange, with students from different states and countries. Experiencing this for yourself can be an amazing exercise in challenging yourself, while enjoying the culture of a different place and people.

McLaughlin shared why she believes cross-cultural exchanges are important.

“The world and all its cultures and countries help shape people into well-rounded leaders,” she said. “If one never sees other countries or goes somewhere where they barely speak the language, you’re missing out on learning from people who think differently than you.”

Moore, shared a similar sentiment, saying, “It is one thing to learn about different cultures and places in a classroom, but it is a whole other, incredibly beautiful, and curiosity-provoking experience traveling to the place you are learning about and seeing it with your own eyes.”

Farmer shared a different perspective, echoing the importance of travel in a STEM-based major.

“As nurses, we care for patients holistically, meaning, the inclusion of religion, culture, and beliefs,” Farmer said. “We believe that it is important to take everything into consideration to personalize care and ultimately create the best plan of care for the patient. With that being said, being able to experience another culture allows for cultural awareness to occur.”

Jumping across the pond can be like jumping into another world, but students feel more well-rounded after taking the trip.

The trip, chaperoned by Dr. Kuiken and Professor McLaughlin, is one of a series of Honors-led trips taking students to places with educational or cultural value. The next Honors Abroad trip will take students to Italy in Summer 2025.

To keep up, or see footage from the London trip, go to @wilkeshonors on Instagram.