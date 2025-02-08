Student Government Notes- Jan. 29

Student Government convened for their third weekly meeting of the Spring 2025 semester on Jan. 29. The meeting was held by the Student Government vice president in lieu of the president’s absence.

This meeting addressed funding requests from student clubs, organization chapters and internal Student Government sponsored events. The treasurer’s report showed a current Student Government budget of $82,452.

The meeting began with an informal introduction of a new staff member of the Wilkes marketing department. Karianne Geist graduated from Wilkes University in 2000 and is currently working in Weckesser Hall. She has worked with social media specialists to market Wilkes University on social media and television commercials.

Geist met with Student Government to introduce herself and offer her support. In response, the Student Government general board members each introduced themself and their position.

The Education Club began the address of formal external business with their week two of two funding request. The club requested funds for the upcoming Pennsylvania Department of Education Conference at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa. The conference will begin on Feb. 5 and end on Feb. 7. Students attending the conference will be given networking opportunities and insight from a variety of speakers.

The Education Club requested a total of $1,300 for 11 undergraduate students to attend. The club has fundraised for their attendance at the conference with a bake sale, an apparel sale and other fundraising events.

Student Government voted to allocate the full amount of $1,300.

The senior nursing class was next to present their week two of two funding request for their yearly Nursing Ball. To plan and fund the event, two nursing clubs are working together alongside their funding request from Student Government. The event has been historically held at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, but the mansion is under new management and the ticket prices have increased.

The senior nursing class is requesting a total of $2,000 to lower the price of attendance of the event so all Nursing students will be financially able to participate.

Student Government voted to allocate the full amount of $2,000.

The Wilkes chapter of Nu Chi, Kappa Kappa Psi, presented their week one of two funding request for their Northeast District Convention. Kappa Kappa Psi shared its mission of being a diverse fraternity that creates a fellowship of brotherhood through music. The chapter has a five-hour community service requirement for all members, participates in club day, and plans to become more active during campus events.

The chapter currently has 14 active members that held three fundraisers during the Fall 2024 semester. The chapter included that it is not a Student Government recognized club because it is a part of a larger organization.

Kappa Kappa Psi is requesting a total of $1,300 for its attendance at the Northeast District Convention. Students in attendance will be able to meet other chapters during the three-day convention in Harrisburg, Pa. At the last convention, Kappa Kappa Psi won six achievements and awards.

Kappa Kappa Psi will return to the next Student Government meeting to present their week two of two funding request.

The last official business presentation was the Spring Fling planning committee’s week one of two funding request. Spring Fling is an event similar to an informal prom during the spring season. The event will be held at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, and it will include food, drinks and themed decorations. The semi-formal event will have a hired DJ and semi-formal attire.

The Spring Fling planning committee is requesting a total of $12,500 to fund the venue, food, drinks, decorations and DJ. The committee will return to the next Student Government meeting for their week two of two funding request.

To conclude the meeting, the Student Government general board separated into their assigned committees to collectively plan upcoming Student Government-sponsored events.

Student Government will meet again on Feb. 5.