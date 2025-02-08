Beacon Briefs

Wilkes Alumni Scholarship:

Applications are now open for the 2025 Wilkes University Alumni Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a current Wilkes undergraduate student who has a parent or grandparent that graduated from Wilkes. The deadline to apply for the award is March 17, 2025. More information can be found at www.community.wilkes.edu/alumnischolarship

E-Mentor Applications:

The Office of Student Development is now accepting applications for e-Mentors for the summer orientation and the Fall 2025 semester. An e-Mentor is a full-time student at Wilkes that supports new students starting during summer orientation and ends after the conclusion of the Fall 2025 semester. For more information contact Stacy Mullen, at [email protected]

FAFSA Virtual Completion Workshop – Feb. 19:

If you need assistance completing your 2025-26 FAFSA, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) will be holding virtual workshops on Feb. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Students are reminded that you must submit a FAFSA application every year to determine your financial aid eligibility. For more information, you can reach out to [email protected].

Spring Intramural Sports Sign Ups:

Spring Intramural sports will begin in early March. Registration is now open for basketball, flag football, indoor soccer and volleyball. The deadline to register is March 5. Games will begin shortly after spring break.