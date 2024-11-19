Wilkes Univeristy College Democrats club hold post-election meeting

Leah Smith The Wilkes Dems Club meeting presentation overview.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Wilkes University College Democrats club met at Breiseth Hall to have a post-election results meeting. Attendees are disappointed in the results; however, the club is taking the opportunity to give back to the community.

Future ideas that Dems club president Jace Hynick and vice president John Sudol presented at this meeting were community-focused activities. From volunteer work to fundraising, Hynick and Sudol’s goal for the future of this club is to organize, educate and advocate.

The members discussed possibilities on why Harris lost the election. A general consensus came to fruition as members agreed that Harris’s campaign was not reaching the right audience; the campaign was not nearly as progressive as they presented themselves to be.

Although it is unsure what the future of the Democratic party will look like, Hynick and Sudol promise a progressive charge when it comes to leading the club.

Sudol commented, “Progressive change needs to come. We will be taking a progressive charge in the club… becoming a stronger presence.”

Plans for upcoming events were also discussed including a stress-free friendship bracelet night, a trip to Philadelphia for a Young Democrats convention and other community-based events. No dates have been set as of yet.