Student Government notes: Nov. 6 weekly meeting

Student Government assembled on Nov. 6 for their tenth meeting of the Fall 2024 semester.

This meeting addressed the Student Government treasury report, club recognition requests, funding requests, club reports, club of the month and committee work.

To begin the meeting that Student Government treasurer presented their budget report. The presented current budget of Student Government is $8,882.

The Art of Living club returned to the meeting for their week two of two club recognition request.

The Art of Living Club was created for students and staff of Wilkes University who pursue or who want to pursue guidance from the teachings of various spiritual sages throughout history. The club presented their strong focus on inclusivity, unity, and community.

The club functions as a space for students and staff to engage in spiritual practices, such as meditation and yoga, while also enjoying guest speakers who will guide club members in the practices of spiritual meditation and yoga.

Currently, the club has not completed any fundraising but is reported to have plans of future fundraising opportunities. The club does, however, have plans for hosted events, such as single-day meditation retreats, field trips to culturally significant places and distribution of culturally diverse foods around campus.

The club’s first point of contact is its Instagram account, but interested students and staff can also access the club through their YouTube channel and WhatsApp group chats.

Student Government voted to approve the club recognition request of the Art of Living club.

The next presentation was held by the Student Government president for the week one of one Club Day 2.0 event funding request.

Club Day 2.0 is currently scheduled for Jan. 28 of the Spring 2025 semester from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wilkes University Marts Center gym. Although the event is scheduled for next semester, the Student Government executive board voted to begin planning the event before the beginning of the Spring 2025 semester.

The event will showcase the various clubs and organizations across campus to give students the opportunity to increase their on-campus activities. The clubs and organizations will be color coordinated similarly to the Fall 2024 Club Day so students can find the on-campus activities they would like to join.

During the event, Student Government will be providing food, drinks and snacks to the attending students. To fund the food, drinks, snacks and event supplies, the Club Day 2.0 event planning team is requesting a total of $5,500.

The Club Day 2.0 event planning team, represented by the Student Government President, will return next week for their week two of two $5,500 funding request.

The next official business of the meeting was the Student Government General Board nominating and voting to decide the Club of the Month for August of the Fall 2024 semester.

Although multiple clubs were nominated and considered, Student Government voted to appoint the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, or ASME, as Club of the Month for August 2024.

The Student Government executive board was the next presenting group. They gave a brief overview of the club reports that were approved during the meeting preceding the Student Government general board meeting.

The club reports of the South Asian Society, Spanish Club, Women Empowered by Science organization and American Society of Mechanical Engineers organizations were all approved by the Student Government executive board.

The official business of the tenth weekly Student Government meeting of the Fall 2024 semester concluded with committee work for the Fall 2024 Casino Night event and the Spring 2025 Club Day 2.0 event.

Student Government will meet again on Nov. 13.