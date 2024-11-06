Students question role of celebrity endorsements

This election season, celebrity endorsements and political action have been abundant.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump had an influx of support from celebrity-status individuals. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has seen support from Taylor Swift, Eminem, and Beyonce and stars such as Joe Rogan, Kid Rock and Elon Musk through support toward trump.

Many think celebrity endorsements are valuable to elections.

“Yes I believe that they are impactful because people in today’s society look up to celebrities and use them as role models,” said junior nursing major Hannah Winter.

“People tend to gravitate towards groups that aim towards their same interest,” added psychology major Shawn Mulligan. “People who look up to these people are more likely to agree with their views.”

Both sides have celebrities that hit key demographics for this election. For example, the Democratic party has an artist that is mainly a Gen Z demographic, Taylor Swift. Swift showed her support for Kamala Harris with an Instagram post stating

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I am voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them…”

Trump also has influential individuals that lean toward the Gen Z demographic. Social media influencer Bryce Hall has taken to Tik Tok multiple times to show his support for Trump. Post dating as far back as July to today he has shown his support for the Republican candidate.

Many other people think that celebrity endorsements don’t matter and don’t have an impact.

Fortis University student Kyleigh Hutchins said, “I don’t think they are important. Celebrities are always biased because they are rich and want money and they are in it for the money.”