Luzerne County Election Night appears to end with a Republican sweep

All results are unofficial. Numbers were taken from www.electionreturns.pa.gov and accurate at the time of posting.

Presidential election standings

The race is close for Pennsylvania, though the swing state appears to swing more right.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has 2,870,294 votes, or 50.76% of the vote in Pa., while Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has 2,730,580 votes, or 48.29%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 26,237 votes, or 0.46%. Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 27,370 votes, or 0.48%.

In terms of Luzerne County, Trump has 87,512 votes total, or 60.25% of the vote. Harris has 56,424 votes total, or 38.19%. Oliver’s votes come in at a total of 589, or 0.41% of the vote. Stein has a total of 490 votes, or 0.34%.

United States Senator

Statewide, Republican candidate Dave McCormick takes the lead with 49.12% of the vote and Democrat Robert P Casey Jr. trails behind with 48.33% of the vote. McCormick carries 57.29% of the votes for the county. Casey holds only 40.53% of county votes. Third parties such as the Libertarian, Green, and Constitution Parties hold nearly one percent of votes close to each other, but farther from the traditional two-parties. This trend is seen throughout the various state and county level election tallies.

Attorney General

Dave Sunday leads the state election with 50.99% of votes and Democrat Eugene Depasquale follows with 46.04% of votes. The county favors the Republican, providing him just over 57% of the vote while granting Depasquale with only 39.35%.

Auditor General

Statewide, Republican Tim Defoor holds the majority vote at 51.27%, while Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta remains 45.80%. In Luzerne County, Defoor sits at 58.42% of the vote, while Kenyatta is at 38.30%.

State Treasurer

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Erin McClelland has 45.46% of the vote. Republican Stacy Garrity leads with a total of 52.2%. Focusing in on Luzerne County, Mcclelland has 38.10% of the vote while Garrity leads with 59.41%.

Representative in Congress:

In the 8th Congressional District, Republican Rob Bresnahan Jr. takes the lead with 55% of the vote. Democrat Matt Cartwright trails behind at 45%.

In the 9th Congressional District, Republican Dan Meuser has an overwhelming lead with 73.65% of the vote compared to Democrat Amanda Waldman’s 26.35%.

Representative in the General Assembly:

In District 116, Republican Dane Watro leads with 70.65%. Democrat Deborah Adoff sits at 29.35%.

In District 117, Republican Jamie Walsh won with 100% of the vote as he ran unopposed.

In District 118, Democrat Jim Haddock takes the lead at 58.53%. Republican McKayla Kathio trails behind at 41.47% of the vote.

In District 119, Republican Alec J. Ryncavage takes 66.19% of votes. His opponent Megan Kocher, on the other hand, received half of those votes with only 33.81%.

As for District 120 Brenda Pugh, a Republican candidate has 58.05% of the votes and Fern Leard has 41.95% of votes.

District 121 sees another Democratic candidate taking the lead. Eddie Day Pashinski holds 54.73% of the vote and Republican Dino Disler has 45.27% of the vote.