Wilkes University’s Arnaud C. Marts Gymnasium had lines outside its doors before 8 a.m. Voter turnout appeared steady, with a new lining forming shortly after 9 a.m. Polls in today’s election opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The Marts Gym is the designated polling place for anyone living in Ward 12 or Ward 13 of Wilkes-Barre.