First time voters head to polls

In the heat of this year’s Presidential election, many new and first-time voters are running to the polls. Specifically in Pennsylvania, with its tense swing state reputation, voters are worried about the results of this year’s election.

Gen Z voters were keenly aware of both 2016 and 2020 elections. The results of both elections have affected the lives of this generation.

At Wilkes University, the campus and its students are vocal when it comes to politics. From the campus’s newly reinstated Democrats club to the various rallies the campus has held, the Wilkes community is no stranger to voicing its political stances and the students are ready to make their voices heard at the polls.

Anthony Kehs, a sophomore communication and media studies major, is a first time voter. He described this election as scary.

“It really feels like my voice actually matters,” Kehs said.

Maddie Meier, a junior musical theater major and first time voter, agrees with Kehs in his description of the election as “scary.” She is registered to vote in Alabama, which she stated builds more pressure for her to cast her blue vote.

Many important issues are on the line and many young and new voters are voting especially for those topics, including reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and others.

On top of the race being as close as it is, the media also elevates tension at the polls given the news of violence at the polls and mail-in ballots going lost.